Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (-275.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $374.97M (-22.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.