American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-27.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (-3.7% Y/Y).

Analyst expects gross margin of 36.3%; SG&A of 24.5% and operating margin of 7.9%.

Over the last 2 years, AEO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.