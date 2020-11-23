Oshkosh (OSK +5.2% ) rallies after Evercore ISI upgrades the stock an Outperform rating from a prior stance of In Line.

Analyst David Raso says the firm now has more conviction in a solid recovery for Oshkosh's aerial work platform business in 2021, particularly for North America.

It is also noted that Oshkosh also has a solid defense business whose prospects for international orders during fiscal 2021 should boost its margins further.

Raso hikes estimates on Oshkosh above consensus marks and assigns a price target of $97 to reo more than 20% upside potential for shares.

