Gap (NYSE:GPS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-37.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.8B (-5.0% Y/Y).

Analyst expects gross margin of 37.8%; operating expense of 32.3% and operating margin of 5.7%.

Over the last 2 years, GPS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 4 downward.

