Netflix (NFLX -1.8% ) says its hit The Queen's Gambit has become its most-watched scripted limited series.

Some 62M households have chosen to watch the series in its first 28 days. That figure needs to be filtered through Netflix's criteria for ratings, where it counts a household viewing if they've watched at least two minutes of a program.

The company also says the series has made the top 10 in 92 companies, ranked No. 1 in 63 of them, including the UK, Argentina, Israel and South Africa.

The Queen's Gambit has been a critical success for Netflix, and the 1983 Walter Tevis novel on which it's based has hit the New York Times Bestseller list.

Meanwhile, J.P. Morgan has raised its price target to $630 from $615, implying 31% upside.

The firm has adjusted estimates after the news of the streamer's United States price increase.

It doesn't expect net subscriber additions to be pressured, given that the lowest base plan was unchanged, and the company is hiking its price during a quarter in which it has strong tailwinds.

It's maintaining an Overweight rating.