Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $977.64M (-3.2% Y/Y).

Analysts expect gross margin of 61.9% and worldwide comparable sales -3.6%.

Over the last 2 years, TIF has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.