Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) shares jump 12% after the company reported a Q3 profit, sees "significant revenue growth" from China ahead, and expects to cash out on its Sharecare stake.

Q3 EPS of 4 cents vs. sole analyst estimate for a loss per share of 4 cents and loss per share of 11 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue more than doubled to $2.64M from Q2 as China emerged from COVID-19 lockdowns, with revenue in China more than tripling Y/Y to $2.1M; compares with $0.7M in Q3 2019. Still, the latest quarter's revenue trails the sole analyst estimate of $2.82M.

Chairman and CEO Kai-Shing Tao brings up the possibility of repurchasing shares in the coming year.

"We are confident that we will have the opportunity to monetize our stake in Sharecare, which will provide us with ample capital to execute all of our growth opportunities, potentially repurchase shares and maintain a rock-solid balance sheet," Tao said.

Previously: Remark Holdings EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue (Nov. 23)