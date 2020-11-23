Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-112.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.12B (-15.0% Y/Y).

Analyst expects gross margin (retail) of 27.0%; SG&A (total) of 36.6% and operating margin (total) of (7.8%).

Over the last 2 years, JWN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.