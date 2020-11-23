Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-117.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $729.33M (-15.5% Y/Y).

Analysts expect comparable sales -14.1% and gross margin of 60.8%.

Over the last 2 years, ANF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.

