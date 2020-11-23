Earnings on track for mildest recession in 60 years - Nuveen

Earnings continue to impress given the COVID situation and the economic picture is looking brighter for 2021, Nuveen's Bob Doll says.

"Corporate earnings have held up surprisingly well this year. S&P 500 2020 consensus earnings are now at $137, down only 15% year over year," Doll writes. "Should that level hold, it would mark the mildest earnings recession since 1960."

Last week's economic data, with weaker-than-expected October retail sales figures and a tick up in weekly initial jobless claims, pointed to near-term pain, especially if there is a spike in cases after Thanksgiving that compounds the impact of no fiscal stimulus. But vaccine and development and improvement should improve economic mobility.

The "Federal Reserve and other central banks have made it clear they will retain ultra-accommodative monetary policies, even if inflation creeps higher," Doll says. "This could create a risk that interest rates will rise more quickly than some expect, but it should also allow for the U.S. and most of the rest of the world to enter into a self-sustaining economic expansion. Some lasting economic damage due to the pandemic is likely, especially in the service sector, but the overall economic picture should look brighter in 2021."

The rapid recent rise in stocks makes them "vulnerable to setbacks", but when signs of economic normalizing become clearer they should created a "lasting tailwind".

