Ozon Holdings (OZON) to raise nearly $1B in a U.S. IPO to capitalise on an e-commerce boom in Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company planned to issue 30M American depositary shares (ADS) at between $22.50-$27.50 each, raising up to $825M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 4.5M ADS.

Russian conglomerate Sistema AFKS.MM and private equity firm Baring Vostok each have 45% stakes in the company.

Baring Vostok and and Sistema PJSFC to buy $67.5M shares each in a concurrent private placements at a price per share equal to the IPO price per ADS.

Corporate structure following the completion of the offering and the Concurrent Private Placements:

Core addressable market is the Russian retail market, which was the fourth largest retail market in Europe, totaling P 33.6T in 2019 and projected to total P 46.2T in 2025, according to INFOLine. According to INFOLine, the Russian retail market grew at an average CAGR of 6% from 2016 to 2019, but is expected to contract by approximately 1% in 2020 due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. INFOLine projects that the Russian retail market will recover in 2021, and grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% from 2021 to 2025, driven primarily by the growth of real disposable income and consumer lending.

The company is an 'Amazon' for Russia as far as consumer product sales go. Marketplace and Direct Sales value of goods sold breakdown by product category for the nine months ended September 30, 2020:

A quick look at the company's operating metrics for nine months ended September 30, 2020 and FY2019:

Source