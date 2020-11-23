Breeze Holdings Acquisition (BREZU) priced its IPO of 10M units at $10/unit, expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol 'BREZU' from today.

Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right, and one redeemable warrant; each right entitles the holder to receive one-twentieth of one share of common stock and each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock at $11.5/share.

Underwriters granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M units.

Offering expected to close on or about Nov.25, 2020.

Breeze Holdings, a blank check company, is focused on a business combination with a company in the energy industry in North America.