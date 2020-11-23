Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.6B (+4.0% Y/Y).

Analysts expects gross margin rate of 19.4% and operating margin rate of 11.8%.

Over the last 2 years, HRL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.