J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.23 (-1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.02B (+3.1% Y/Y).

Analysts expects organic growth of +2.6%.

Over the last 2 years, SJM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.