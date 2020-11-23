Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (-38.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.08B (-8.2% Y/Y).

Analysts expects organic growth of -8.4%.

Over the last 2 years, MDT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward.