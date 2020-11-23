Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings, which has been pushing Apartment Investment and Management (AIV +1.8% ) ("Aimco") to hold a special meeting of shareholders, gets notice that Aimco plans to execute its reverse spinoff "shortly" and a special meeting is "unlikely to occur."

"This letter makes it crystal clear that Aimco does not care what its shareholders think," Litt said in a statement.

Litt had delivered to the company a request for a special meeting supported by 47% of Aimco's shareholders to hold a vote on the proposed reverse spinoff.

"This is the very definition of disenfranchising shareholders," he added.

"We call on Aimco to immediately cease ignoring the will of its shareholders a vote on the reverse spinoff before moving forward with such a potentially value-destructive transaction," Litt said.

