Darden and Texas Roadhouse seen outperforming in narrowed-down restaurant industry

Baird turns constructive on a pair of dine-in restaurant names ahead of the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The firm bumps up Darden Restaurants (DRI +2.2% ) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH +1.9% ) to Outperform after having both stocks set at Neutral.

"We view these companies as best-in-class operators that can capitalize on an environment that is likely to include normalizing consumer traffic patterns and reduced competition over the next 12-24 months. While plenty of risks remain, we suspect investors will be willing to look past any near-term setbacks and focus on the opportunity for these companies to take share as 2021 and 2022 unfold," updates analyst David Tarantino.

"Darden and Texas Roadhouse are the two casual dining companies in our coverage that consistently have demonstrated same-store sales growth above industry averages by emphasizing good unit-level execution and offering compelling value propositions. Their extended track records of outperformance make us confident these companies can capture major market share in a backdrop that could include fewer full-service restaurant competitors exiting the pandemic."

Darden and Texas Roadhouse both rank in the top ten in the restaurant sector by Seeking Alpha Quant ratings as well.