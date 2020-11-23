United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) shares are currently up 20% to $6.94 after a weekend report that the company is expanding its 28nm and 22nm capacity due to strong demand, according to Economic News Daily sources via Bloomberg.

The expansions will happen at the Tainan-based 12-inch wafer fab. UMC also reportedly plans to complete its 28nm at the Xiamen facility by the middle of next year.

Related: Last month, UMC reported Q3 revenue growth of 19% Y/Y. The company said 28nm sales grew sequentially as customer tape outs continued. UMC expected a "sustained increase" in the number of 28nm tape outs in Q4.