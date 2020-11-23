Biden allies ask Lael Brainard to stay at Fed - Bloomberg (updated)

Allies of President-elect Joe Biden are asking that Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, who has reportedly been considered as Treasury Secretary, to stay at the central bank, Bloomberg reports.

The only Democrat on the Fed board, she may be a candidate to succeed Jerome Powell when his term expires in 2022. (updated at 2:00 PM ET).

Biden said on Thursday that he has made his pick of who will head the U.S. Treasury. Former Fed head Janet Yellen is widely considered a top contender for the spot. Former Fed governor Roger Ferguson also has been reportedly considered.

He said he'll announce his first cabinet picks on Tuesday.

