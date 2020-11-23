Google (GOOG -0.4% , GOOGL -0.6% ) is facing new regulatory scrutiny in the UK after lobbyists' complaints that a planned revamp to the tech giant's ad data system would help secure its dominance.

Marketers for an Open Web is pushing the UK's Competition and Markets Authority to force a delay in Google's "privacy sandbox," set to debut early next year.

That would remove third-party cookies, small files that enable tracking across the Internet, and replace them by tools owned by Google - and the lobbying group says that means login, ad and other features would come off the open Web and into Google's control.

The CMA says it's received the complaint and will assess it carefully in determining whether to open a formal probe.

The watchdog had raised concerns in a summer report about Google's new system and how it relates to online platforms and digital advertising.