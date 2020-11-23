Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (+23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $942.16M (+11.8% Y/Y).

Estimated Non-GAAP operating margin of 28.3%.

Estimated cash from operations of $321.7M.

Over the last 2 years, ADSK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward.