Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (-18.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.88B (-4.6% Y/Y).

Estimated non-GAAP gross margin of 33.1% and non-GAAP operating margin of 9.7%.

Over the last 2 years, DELL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.