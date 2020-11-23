HP (NYSE:HPQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.71B (-4.5% Y/Y).

Estimated gross margin of 17.0% and operating margin of 6.3%.

Over the last 2 years, HPQ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.