Nokia (NOK +0.3% ) has become one of the network infrastructure partners on the Telus (TU +0.5% ) 5G service network.

The Canadian telecom will deploy Nokia solutions including its subscriber data management, its policy controller, NetAct network management, LTE indoor picocells, and IP edge routers.

That will help enable Telus to establish a cloud-enabled network architecture to improve delivery of residential, business and mobile service.

“We are very pleased to provide Telus with Nokia’s cloud-native 5G core products and IP routing solutions," says Nokia Canada's Jeffrey Maddox. "This deployment speaks to the breadth of Nokia’s ability to truly connect the network to the business at scale and strengthens Nokia’s position as a market leader in 5G core network deployments."