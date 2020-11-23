Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.00 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $406.44M (-5.1% Y/Y).

Total gross margin of 69.1%.

Over the last 2 years, PSTG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Pure Storage: A Timely Acquisition