With intention to work with President-elect Joe Biden, who has made boosting electric vehicles a top priority, General Motors (GM +4.4% ) will no longer back the Trump administration’s effort to bar California from setting its own emissions rules in an ongoing court fight.

GM Chief Executive Mary Barra said in a letter to environmental groups it was “immediately withdrawing from the preemption litigation and inviting other automakers to join us.”

Barra spoke to California Governor Gavin Newsom and said in her letter she believes “the ambitious electrification goals of the president-elect, California, and General Motors are aligned, to address climate change by drastically reducing automobile emissions.”

GM has laid out an ambitious strategy to boost EV sales. It plans to increase spending on future electric models by 35% to more than $27B, It is also spending $2B to transition Tennessee plant for electric vehicles and is converting Detroit-Hamtramck plant to produce only electric vehicles.

In 2019, GM joined Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) and other automakers in backing the Trump administration in its bid to bar California from setting its own fuel efficiency rules or zero-emission requirements for vehicles.

Other car companies including Ford (NYSE:F), Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) which announced a voluntary deal with California in July 2019 on emissions rules, did not intervene on the administration’s side.

Other automakers backing the Trump administration include Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMLF), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) , Kia Motors (OTCPK:KIMTF) and Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY).

California is the largest U.S. auto market, accounting ~11% of all U.S. vehicle sales.

