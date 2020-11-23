Airline bookings stay weak in latest read

System net sales for flights booked in the U.S. fell 79.8% for the week ending November 15 to mark just a slight improvement from the 4-week moving average of -80.4%, according to Bank of America.

That pace of improvement isn't enough to improve cash burn rates across the sector.

"We note that LUV, UAL and ALK have each cited a slowdown in the rate of booking improvement of late as well as an uptick in cancellations (something we cannot specifically see in our data). This is just another example of how the recovery will not be linear and will bounce around with virus cases."

Leisure bookings fell to the lowest level since the end of September.

BofA says it expect current trends could continue the next several weeks amid escalating COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.