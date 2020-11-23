FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is up 17.4% in the wake of a sharp price target hike at Needham.

As with Magnite, Needham is noting 1-2 years of pull-forward drivers tied to the pandemic in raising its estimates and target.

There's post-pandemic upside to be had from political ad spending, as well as the acceleration in cord cutting (including more streaming devices per home), and more upfront advertising availability.

There's also a demographic shift providing a secular tailwind for connected TV, it says.

The firm raised its price target to $30 from $20, now implying 8% further upside after today's jump.