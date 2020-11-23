Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) has named Harold Logan to its board.

The move is effective Nov. 20, 2020.

Logan had previously served as CEO at BuyBook Technologies, before it was acquired by AutoTrader.com, and has held executive roles at Manheim Auctions as well as Third Set Partners. He currently sits on the board of RepairPal and Auction OS, and serves as chairman emeritus at Learning Ally.

“Hal brings an extensive background in leading software and information businesses,” says Leaf Group board chair Deborah Benton.