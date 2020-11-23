Interlapse Technologies (OTCQB:INLAF) enters into an agreement to acquire 100% of LQwD Financial in an all-share deal.

Interlapse will issue 22.4M shares to LQWD shareholders at a deemed price of $0.25/share. This prices the transaction to ~$6.6M, nearly 80% of the company's current market capitalisation of $8.21M.

LQWD, a private company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, is a decentralized finance company creating enterprise grade infrastructure and institutional liquidity for the Lightning Network.

At June 30, 2020, LQWD had total assets of $42,106, liabilities of $23,595, had experienced losses and negative cash flows from operations since inception, and has a deficit of $106,069.

Upon completion of this arm's length transaction, LQWD will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Interlapse.