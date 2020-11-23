Janet Yellen reportedly will be Biden's Treasury pick - WSJ

Citing people familiar with the decision, the Wall Street Journal reports that President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Janet Yellen as the next Treasury Secretary.

If confirmed, she would be the first person to have headed the Treasury, the Fed, and the White House Council of Economic Advisers. She would also be the first woman to head the Treasury after having been the first female Fed chair.

Yellen received bipartisan support in her confirmation as Fed chair in 2014 and as its vice chair in 2010.

Biden transition officials see her as a credible authority in the dangers of withdrawing government stimulus too early and someone who can work with the Fed and executive branch agencies to provide more support if Congress drags its feet. (updated 3:13 PM ET).

