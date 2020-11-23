SharpSpring -8% on downgrade by Roth Capital
Nov. 23, 2020 3:10 PM ETSharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP)SHSPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi downgraded SharpSpring (SHSP -8.4%) to Neutral from Buy.
- The PT revised to $17, up from previous $15.
- The analyst believes the company needs to show it can consistently grow at or above peers before it become more constructive on shares and further multiple expansion can occur.
- Quick look at past six month performance against peers here.
- While some form of valuation arbitrage may have driven shares as of late, Aftahi thinks shares are fairly-valued with risk-reward more neutral.
- Quick look at the company's momentum grade.
- Company missed Q3 earnings estimates.
- Contributor comments: 'SHSP trades at a low multiple of revenue at 3x.'