SharpSpring -8% on downgrade by Roth Capital

  • Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi downgraded SharpSpring (SHSP -8.4%) to Neutral from Buy.
  • The PT revised to $17, up from previous $15.
  • The analyst believes the company needs to show it can consistently grow at or above peers before it become more constructive on shares and further multiple expansion can occur.
  • Quick look at past six month performance against peers here.

  • While some form of valuation arbitrage may have driven shares as of late, Aftahi thinks shares are fairly-valued with risk-reward more neutral.
  • Quick look at the company's momentum grade.

