In September, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) waived its 30% in-app purchase cut for App Store apps offering digital classes and events until December.

The tech giant has now extended the pause through June 2021, giving companies more time to hold paid virtual events during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Apple said it would cut the app "tax" to 15% for smaller developers making under $1M on Apple's platforms next year.

Apple's App Store commission is at the center of its legal battle with Fortnite creator Epic Games, which tried to get around the tax with its own in-app payment system.

Last week, Nvidia announced that Fortnite would be returning to iPhones through its GeForce Now game streaming service and the Safari browser.

