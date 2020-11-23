Schrödinger stock scales, upgraded by BofA after collaboration with BMY

Schrödinger (SDGR +13.4% ) upgraded by BofA analyst Michael Ryskin to Buy from Neutral.

The price target remains unchanged at $74.

The upgrade was announced after the multi-target collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

The analysts see this deal as "a major validation" of the company's platform and model and a major step forward for the business.

He adds, under the pact Schrodinger will receive $55M in an upfront payment and up to $2.7B in various milestones, as well as sales-based payments.

He also points to the $1.6B in research and development milestones as "noteworthy" given his view that "these are typically more 'realistic' than long-term commercial targets.

