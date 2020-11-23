Recovery trade continues as S&P outpaces Nasdaq; energy stocks up 30% in November

The recovery trade was reflected in the major averages again, with the Dow (DJI) +1.1% leading, followed by the S&P (SP500) +0.6% and the Nasdaq (COMP) +0.2% .

The Russell 2000 (RTY) +2% also outperformed.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) +7% topped the sectors list and is now up about 33% this month. Crude futures +1.3% are just above $43/barrel.

“A decisive break and hold above $43.30 could put the pre-COVID-19 selloff of $49/bbl into play,” HFI Research writes on Seeking Alpha today. “Considering the fundamental picture for oil continues to improve especially with global oil inventories still accelerating downward despite renewed lockdowns, it does look like oil is on the cusp of breaking out.”

The Fab 5 megacaps weighed on the Nasdaq, all closing down. Apple -2.9% was the biggest decliner.