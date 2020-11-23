Clorox (CLX -0.2% ) says it is producing and shipping its highly-popular disinfecting wipes as fast as the company can make them.

The company has added 10 additional third-party manufacturers and is running its own facilities 24 hours a day, but is still having a hard time keeping retail shelves stocked even with 1M million packages of Clorox wipes being shipped to stores every day.

Clorox CEO Linda Rendle has said that maximizing the supply of wipes and other cleaning products seeing high demand is a top priority of the company.

Clorox has outperformed the S&P 500 Index since the pandemic hit the U.S.