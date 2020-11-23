Rates will continue to stay low if there's no more fiscal support, Fed's Evans says

Interest rates will stay lower for longer if extra fiscal support fails to materialize, said Chicago Fed President Charles Evans in an online discussion hosted by the Iowa Bankers Association.

"We're not expecting the funds rate to be raised before 2023, probably late, maybe even 2024, in my opinion," he said.

Many sectors are still hurting from the COVID-19 pandemic and more fiscal support would help reduce uncertainty.

"We're still waiting for many sectors to recover — leisure, hospitality, travel," he added.

via Bloomberg.

