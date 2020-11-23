Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) chief security officer Thomas Moyer is accused of offering to donate 200 iPads to the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office in exchange for four concealed carry permits "withheld from Apple employees."

The Sheriff's Office covers Apple's home base of Cupertino, California.

Moyer's grand jury indictment is part of a four-year investigation into whether the sheriff office uses weapons permits to solicit bribes and political donations.

Ed Swanson, Moyer's lawyer, tells CNBC that his client "is innocent of the charges filed against him. He did nothing wrong and has acted with the highest integrity throughout his career. We have no doubt he will be acquitted at trial."