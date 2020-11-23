Black Friday is just a few days away, but those hoping for can't-miss deals on the year's newest next-generation game consoles have the bigger problem of whether they can get one this year at all.

The earliest preorders of the Xbox Series X and S (NASDAQ:MSFT) and the PlayStation 5 (NYSE:SNE) may have gotten lucky and received units - but since the launches, gamers have been running into "out of stock" notifications on almost every site they try.

That's not a new phenomenon in the heated world of console debuts, and as much as it has to do with sizzling demand from customers, there also may be a deliberate component - with makers feeding short supply to limit monetary losses on early console sales, ease supply chain pressures and create demand via "buzz" for the new products.

That's not to mention any issues pulling off a massive manufacturing operation in a pandemic.

Microsoft and Sony are unsurprisingly keeping any numbers they have under wraps for now. As for where to look, it's anyone's guess, as each small unit drop sells out almost immediately, crashing sites along the way. But at least Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is doing its best to give a heads-up on drops (for example, it's planning to restock the two key machines Wednesday night, Nov. 25, at 9 p.m. ET).

Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) pages for the two consoles have the site's typical "Currently unavailable. W don't know when or if this item will be back in stock." Likewise, Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) simply lists the machines as "Sold Out." And GameStop (NYSE:GME) says they're not available but will let consumers put them on a wishlist.

And back to Black Friday, gaming deals are focused on existing-generation content: GameStop for one is offering up to 50% off certain games for the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch. Some PS5 launch titles are on sale as well, though they might find a limited audience for a time with the console in short supply.

And Sony is offering 25% off a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership (Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass is currently considered to have the advantage between the two subscription services).