Cabot (NYSE:CBT): Q4Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.11 , GAAP EPS of -$4.81 misses by $5.39 .

Revenue of $659M (-20.3% Y/Y) misses by $15.93M .

CEO Sean Keohane comments, “As we enter fiscal 2021, we are encouraged by the pace of recovery we are seeing in the automotive and tire markets. With this momentum, we expect both year-over-year and sequential EBIT improvement as we look ahead to the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Reinforcement Materials is expected to benefit from improved margins, particularly in Asia, and we anticipate that Performance Chemicals will benefit in both volumes and product mix from a strengthening automotive end market. Based on the current market environment, we expect adjusted earnings per share in the first fiscal quarter to be between $0.80 and $0.90. This expectation assumes that the resurgence in COVID-19 infections will not cause a significant disruption to the ongoing business recovery. Due to continued economic uncertainty related to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not providing fiscal 2021 full-year earnings guidance at this time.”

