Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 beats by $0.04 ; GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.08 .

Revenue of $56.1M (-17.4% Y/Y) beats by $2.03M .

GAAP gross margin stood at 62% vs. 57.6% in the year ago quarter; non-GAAP gross margin of 62.7% vs. 58.1% in year ago quarter.

Q4 guidance: Revenue expected to be between $56 and $60M; Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis is expected to be between 59.0% and 61.0%; Operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis are expected to be between $31 and $33M.

Shares +3.2% AH

