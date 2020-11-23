Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares pop 10% AH following fiscal Q1 beats on the top and bottom lines with strong ACV metrics.

ACV billings increased 10% Y/Y to $137.8M.

Run-rate ACV was up 29% to $1.29B.

Gross margin improved 180 bps on the year to 81.9%.

FCF improved $28M to negative $16.3M.

"Our ACV-first strategy and solid go-to-market execution drove outperformance across all key financial metrics including ACV billings growth of 10 percent year-over-year and run-rate ACV growth of 29 percent year-over-year," says CFO Duston Williams. "Looking ahead, we remain focused on thoughtfully managing operating expenses as we continue to execute on our business model transformation and are confident in Nutanix’s ability to drive long-term growth for the benefit of all stakeholders."

For FQ2, Nutanix forecasts ACV billings of $145-148M, gross margin around 81.5%, and non-GAAP operating expenses of $360-370M.

Press release.

Previously: Nutanix EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (Nov. 23 2020)