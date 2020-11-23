Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) reports comparable retail segment net sales were flat in Q3 with negative retail store sales driven by lower store productivity due to reduced store traffic offset by strong double-digit growth in the digital channel. The flat comp beat the consensus expectation for a 4.2% decline.

By brand, comparable retail segment net sales increased 17% at Free People and were up 4% at Urban Outfitters, while falling 9% at the Anthropologie Group. Wholesale segment sales were off 24% during the quarter.

Gross margin improved 79 bps during the quarter. The increase in gross profit rate was due in part to record low merchandise markdowns in the retail segment.

Net income was $77M vs. $56M a year ago.

"Our 38% increase in net profits was driven by strong product assortments combined with tight control of inventory and expenses," notes CEO Richard Hayne.

URBN ended the quarter with an inventory position down 8% Y/Y to $489.2M.