Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) -14.2% AH , seeks to offer and sell shares and warrants to purchase shares in an underwritten public offering.

Underwriters granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares.

Size, terms of the offering have not yet been disclosed.

Proceeds to be used for funding its continued research and development initiatives in connection with expanding its product pipeline including, but not limited to, investment in its ADXS-HOT program and for general corporate purposes.

Partial proceeds may also be used to acquire or invest in other businesses, products and technologies.