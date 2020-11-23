Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) stock gains 6% AH on Q3 beats with revenue down 17% Y/Y to $56.1M ($2.03M above estimates) and EPS of $0.09 ($0.04 above estimates).

Non-GAAP gross margin improved from 58.1% to 62.7%.

Operating expenses increased 10% on the year to $51M.

For Q4, the company guides revenue of $56-60M vs. the $51.78M consensus, gross margin of 59-61%, and operating expenses of $31-33M.

"Our AI vision portfolio is well positioned for the megatrends around security, safety and automation, and the pandemic appears to be accelerating the digital transformation," says CEO Fermi Wang. "We are announcing a significant automotive revenue funnel and providing a strong CV growth outlook. We have also recently added new CV customers in Asia, expanded our organization and strengthened our position in high volume markets with the introduction of CV28."

