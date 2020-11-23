Monmouth Real Estate Investment's (NYSE:MNR) decrease in its fiscal Q4 earnings is mostly due to lower dividend income from its securities investments and an increase in its preferred dividend expense.

Fiscal Q4 adjusted FFO of 20 cents misses the consensus by a penny and matched 20 cents in fiscal Q3.

Compares with 21 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Portfolio occupancy was 99.4% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020, a 50 basis-point increase over the year-ago period.

From March 2020 through November 2020, rent collections averaged 99.7%; "we expect December and future months to be consistent with this trend," the company said.

Meanwhile, Q4 rental revenue was $36.2M vs. $35.4M in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $33.8M in the year-ago period.

Q4 net operating income rose 7.2% Y/Y vs. +7.6% in Q3 2020.

Conference call on Nov. 24 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Monmouth REIT FFO misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Nov. 23)