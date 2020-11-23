Selvita to acquire Fidelta from Galapagos

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) signs an agreement under which Selvita will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares in Fidelta for an enterprise value of €31.2M plus the customary adjustments for net cash and working capital.

Fidelta is a contract research organization within the Galapagos Group of companies, with core scientific competences in inflammation, fibrosis, and anti-infectives.

The acquisition will strengthen Selvita's position as one of the largest preclinical contract research organizations in Europe.

Transaction will almost double Selvita's revenues

'We are thrilled to announce our acquisition of Fidelta. This is a perfect fit for us: an extensively experienced organization, with a full range of in-house drug discovery capabilities and an established track record of clinical candidate delivery," says Boguslaw Sieczkowski, CEO at Selvita.