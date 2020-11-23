Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) enters into agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to purchase on a bought deal basis, ~13M common shares at a price of $19.25 per share for gross proceeds of $250M.

Net proceeds to strengthen the balance sheet, thereby providing additional flexibility to fund its growth strategy, including through activities such as product innovation, investments in production capacity expansion and localization, future acquisitions and strategic partnerships and investments.

Offering expected to close on or about November 27, 2020.

Press Release