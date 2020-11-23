Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) and Senator Investment deliver to CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) a request to set a record date in connection with a potential solicitation of written consents to remove and replace CoreLogic directors.

"We are hopeful that CoreLogic’s board will heed the clear mandate shareholders expressed at the November 17th special meeting of stockholders and engage in good faith with all bidders to maximize value," Senator and Cannae said in a statement. "However, given the recent track record of the company, we believe it is necessary for shareholders to have a safeguard in place."

The request submission ensures that Senator and Cannae can hold CoreLogic accountable if there are unexplainable delays in the sale process or if they feel the board isn't acting in the best interests of shareholders, they added.

The two firms plan on remaining one of CoreLogic's largest shareholders at least through the announcement of a transaction being reached. However, they plan to reduce their economic position as part of their ongoing portfolio management.

