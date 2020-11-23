Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) announced that its plan to become a REIT is on track and expected to become effective Jan.1, 2021.

Also, the company plans to declare a dividend in 1Q21 instead of paying an annual dividend in Q4 as it has in previous years; E&P Distribution is estimated to range between $10 and $12M, or between $1.77 and $2.12 per share of Griffin's common stock.

E&P Distribution will be paid in a combination of cash and common stock, with the cash component expected to be a minimum of $0.55/share.

Commencing in Q2, Griffin expects to begin making regular quarterly dividend payments.

Also, the company intends to rebrand under a new company name and ticker symbol during the first quarter of the New Fiscal Year.